City Girls have released their first new track together since JT was released from prison, unleashing You Tried It.

They’re not messing around with this one, sticking the knife in with a quick-tongued diss to anyone who tries to play them.

Yung Miami and JT sound energised and ready to ascend to the top together given that their previous run was somewhat halted.

It’ll be exciting to watch how 2020 plays out for the girls.