10 Songs You Need To Hear This Week: Grimes, Kacey Musgraves, The Weeknd And More

A slow but fruitful week.

10. Sarah Close – Almost

British up-and-comer Sarah Close has only released two songs this year but it’s clearly a matter of quality over quantity. Almost is an instantly likeable pop song full of delectable vocal production and punchy hooks.

9. Dounia – My Own Company

Dounia has been on our radar for a while and she just keeps getting better. My Own Company is a hushed, gentle song that feels invasively intimate. He voice is both whispery and powerful, commanding with every elongated note.

8. Serine Karthage – Rhonda

This is only London newcomer Serine Karthrage’s second song but it’s already abundantly clear that she’s got a bright future. Rhonda is brimming with a smack-in-the-face personality that grabs you immediately. She’s a clever, vivid songwriter with the vocal intricacies to carry it.

7. Lao Ra – Picaflor

Colombian artist Lao Ra has a small but flawless discography and Picaflor is her first addition to it this year. It’s an intoxicating reggaeton bop that positions her somewhere between M.I.A. and Rosalía.

6. Kota Banks – Feel Again

Feel Again is one of Kota Banks’ most tender songs. While she’s known for braggadocious pop, she’s tapped into a heartwarming pocket of songwriting here, exploring some of the softest parts of her voice.

5. City Girls – You Tried It

City Girls have released their first new track together since JT was released from prison, unleashing You Tried It. They’re not messing around with this one, sticking the knife in with a quick-tongued diss to anyone who tries to play them.

4. Grimes – My Name Is Dark

Grimes’ 2019 offerings have been a real mixed bag but we might like her latest My Name Is Dark the most. Returning to the guitar-laden pop that graced Art Angels, it’s a soft, twisting trip with a demonic chorus.

3. Kacey Musgraves & Troye Sivan – Glittery

Kacey Musgraves’ Christmas special is out and she’s penned an original for it, recruiting Troye Sivan to help her out. Musgraves’ voice is tailor-made for the holidays and there’s an instant warmth that radiates from this.

2. Koffee – W (Feat. Gunna)

Jamaican artist Koffee is back to round at the year with a celebrator anthem W. She made waves with her brilliant Rapture EP earlier this year and now she’s making an even bigger strike, recruiting rapper-of-the-moment Gunna for this one.

1. The Weeknd – Blinding Lights

The Weeknd and Max Martin have a history of crafting hits together and they’ve done it again with Blinding Lights. It’s a glossy, immediate pop song that features some of The Weeknd’s most charismatic vocal work to date.

