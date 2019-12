Nayana Iz has stepped out on her own with her debut single How We Do.

Iz is best known as part of British collective NiNE8 but she’s ready for her own spotlight and she rightfully claims it on this first track.

Produced by Karma Kid, it’s unmistakably a UK rap track but it’s infused with global sounds as Iz looks to her Indian heritage for influence.

Iz herself is a captivating MC giving us a simple but instantly captivating hook, bookended by wonky, frantic verses.