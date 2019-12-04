fbpx

Tame Impala’s ‘Posthumous Forgiveness’ Is An Elongated, Encompassing Epic

Written By Sam Murphy on 12/04/2019

Tame Impala are back with the fourth single from the forthcoming album The Slow Rush and it’s the longest cut yet.

At six-plus-minutes, Posthumous Forgiveness is one of the longest Tame songs ever and it justifies its length by slowly alluring.

It starts off as a hazy, disco ballad full of Kevin Parker’s usual psych-rock trickery before clearing around clearing around the four minute mark.

In a moment of clarity, Parker delivers some of his most melodic and poetic work of this era.

The Slow Rush is due out February 2020.

