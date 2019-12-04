Tame Impala’s ‘Posthumous Forgiveness’ Is An Elongated, Encompassing Epic

Tame Impala are back with the fourth single from the forthcoming album The Slow Rush and it’s the longest cut yet.

At six-plus-minutes, Posthumous Forgiveness is one of the longest Tame songs ever and it justifies its length by slowly alluring.

It starts off as a hazy, disco ballad full of Kevin Parker’s usual psych-rock trickery before clearing around clearing around the four minute mark.

In a moment of clarity, Parker delivers some of his most melodic and poetic work of this era.

The Slow Rush is due out February 2020.