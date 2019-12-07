11 Songs You Need To Hear This Week: Harry Styles, Camila Cabello, Kali Uchis And More

A week in which four One Direction members released new songs and only one made our cut.

11. Tate McRae – Stupid

16 year-old artist Tate McRae is almost certainly going to be one of the hottest names in music next year and her new single Stupid is good supporting evidence. It’s a slick pop track that showcases her richly textured voice in the best environment.

10. Nayana Iz – How We Do

Nayana Iz has stepped out on her own with her debut single How We Do. Iz is best known as part of British collective NiNE8 but she’s ready for her own spotlight and she rightfully claims it on this first track. Produced by Karma Kid, it’s unmistakably a UK rap track but it’s infused with global sounds as Iz looks to her Indian heritage for influence.

9. La Roux – Gullible Fool

La Roux’s second new song since her return Gullible Fool brings a little more to the table than the first. It’s a retro near-ballad that puts La Roux’s exquisite pop sensibilities in the spotlight.

8. Teyana Taylor – We Got Love

We thought We Got Love was never going to arrive. It was originally slated for Taylor’s album before Kanye yanked it for his shelved Yandhi record. Now it’s arrived in its purest form as a heartening, soulful Taylor single.

7. Kwame – NOBODY (Feat. E^ST)

Kwame’s Kid Cudi and Kanye influences shine through on this tender, emotional moment that features some of the most exciting hip-hop production to come out of this country.

6. Camila Cabello – My Oh My (Feat. DaBaby)

Camila Cabello’s Romance has arrived and it’s clear from the first listen that this is the hit on there. My Oh My is Havana beta, driven by a sleek hip-hop and Latin-infused beat and a blistering DaBaby verse.

5. Harry Styles – Adore You

If we’re being honest the Adore You video is a lot to get through but the song is the most pop-centric thing he’s ever done in solo mode and it’s very easy on the ears.

4. Nicole Millar – Favours

Nicole Millar stays making the most exciting pop music in the country, returning with the woozy, hypnotic Favours. It’s a mind-bending, melodic moment with a knockout chorus.

3. Tame Impala – Posthumous Forgiveness

Tame Impala are back with the fourth single from the forthcoming album The Slow Rush and it’s the longest cut yet. At six-plus-minutes, Posthumous Forgiveness is one of the longest Tame songs ever and it justifies its length by slowly alluring.

2. Franky Wah – Time After Time (Feat. Jessie Ware)

Jessie Ware has her feet firmly planted on the dancefloor right now and British producer Frany Wah has come through with the soundtrack. Ware’s voice takes us back to ’90s dance classics on this powerful, liberating anthem.

1. Kali Uchis – Solita

Goddamn Kali Uchis is good. Co-produced by Bad Bunny producer Tainy, Uchis steps into the world of reggaeton on Solita giving us sultry, melancholic vocals that guide a spine-tingling melody. Utter perfection.

