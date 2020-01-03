Lauv Looks To Better Days On The Optimistic ‘Changes’

Lauv is slowly unveiling his 21-track debut album ~HOW I’M FEELING~ and he’s given a personal piece today in Changes.

It’s the sort of heartening pop song that we’re used to hearing from him but this one feels particularly poignant.

It documents a point in his life where he realised that he had to make changes and pull himself out of a rut. Changes talks about that turning point with a wary optimism.

“I wasn’t happy with myself, with the way I was living, and I felt like I needed to grow and evolve. It’s one of my most personal songs, and a massive favorite from the album,” Lauv said of the song.

~HOW I’M FEELING~ is out 6th March.