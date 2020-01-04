9 Songs That Dropped During The Holidays You Need To Hear

What you missed while you were stuffing your face and attempting not to engage with conservative family members.

Justin Bieber – Yummy

Unfortunately, it seems Justin R&Bieber thinks he’s more of a connoisseur of R&B than he actually is. Yummy is fine but for a lead-single for of an anticipated album it sounds more like a leaked Khalid offcut.

Lauv – Changes

Lauv is slowly unveiling his 21-track debut album ~HOW I’M FEELING~ and he’s given a personal piece in Changes. It’s the sort of heartening pop song that we’re used to hearing from him but this one feels particularly poignant. It documents a point in his life where he realised that he had to make changes and pull himself out of a rut. Changes talks about that turning point with a wary optimism.

Tyler, The Creator – BEST INTEREST

You know an album is good when you’re leaving material like this off it. BEST INTEREST is from the IGOR sessions and it’s flawless. It’s a soul-tinged, pitched-up cut that manages to capture both Tyler’s tenderness and cockiness.

Travis Scott – Highest In The Room (Feat. Rosalía & Lil Baby)

Highest In The Room didn’t capture our attention as much as it should’ve the first time around but the addition of Rosalía has us listening. The Spanish popstar has the perfect hypnotic tones for this woozy beat and she takes it even higher than before.

Ariana Grande – Goodnight N Go (Live)

Imagine being able to sing this every night with vocals that are this piercing and crystal clear. The high note in this is a work of an absolute master.

Kehlani – All Me (Feat. Keyshia Cole)

Kehlani is holding down that classic ’00s R&B pocket and she’s recruited one of the pioneers of that for All Me. Cole and Kehlani give nods to the past and create visions for this future on this water tight cut.

Burna Boy – Money Play

Burna Boy had a brilliant 2019 and landed in our Best Songs Of The Year list but he wasn’t done. He popped Money Play out just as the year came to a close giving us another masterclass in crossover afrobeat. He’s just getting started.

Popcaan – Love You

Popcaan’s influence was all over Drake’s Views record so it’s nice to finally hear Drizzy producer Noah “40” Shebib producing for Popcaan. Love You takes Popcaan’s sunny disposition into the late night.

Mick Jenkins – Carefree

Mick Jenkins dropped a few loosies in 2019 but he’s giving us a full-length in 2020. Carefree is the poignant first cut from his forthcoming LP The Circus out next week. Black Milk delivers some wobbly production here while Jenkins delivers an autobiographical voice going deep on ingrained racism.

You can find a few of these songs and much more on our Top Tunes playlist:

