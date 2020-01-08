fbpx

Georgia Lets Loose Another Dancefloor Stormer ’24 Hours’

Written By Sam Murphy on 01/08/2020

Georgia has dropped another new single 24 Hours ahead of the release of her sophomore record Seeking Thrills this Friday.

24 Hours continues the electronic-pop aesthetic she’s mastered over the last year, serving us pulsating bass and an anthemic chorus.

It’s another smash from Georgia following on from last year’s landmark Started Out and About Work The Dancefloor. The latter we named the eighth best song of 2019.

In an interview with The Interns, Georgia us the forthcoming album is, “about the dancefloor, moments and euphoria.”

 

