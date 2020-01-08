Introducing Australia’s Next Poster Boy Cody Jon & His Charismatic Single ‘What’s Up’

It’s no secret that Australia is having a pop boom right now and here’s another name to add to the mix – 17 year-old D.I.Y. popstar Cody Jon.

Admittedly, we’re a little late to the party but at least we made it. He dropped his second single What’s Up late last year, following on from an equally brilliant song Poison.

Aesthetically, he looks like he’s stepped straight out of a ’90s sitcom and sonically he’s bringing similar vibes with perky, R&B-leaning beats.

He’s sure to join a crew of personable new pop kids that includes names like Conan Gray, Ruel, AJ Mitchell and Carlie Hanson. He’s already gathering a growing bunch of fans online, something that is likely to explode in 2020.

It’s exciting to see an artist arriving on the scene this well-rounded so early on.