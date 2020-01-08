Mura Masa & Wolf Alice’s ‘Teenage Headache Dreams’ Is A Thrilling, Emotional Explosion

Mura Masa has delivered another slice from his forthcoming album R.Y.C., recruiting Wolf Alice for the gorgeous Teenage Headache Dreams.

It’s a sprawling, ever-expanding journey that sees Mura and Wolf Alice vocalist Ellie Rowsell duet. The delicate vocals paired with the gritty instrumental amount to one of Mura’s most heartening moments yet.

There’s a strong rock influence shining through on the drops from this latest record but he’s tapped into a sentimental pocket that will likely resonate better than any of the previous singles.

The way they harness the energy and emotion only to let it explode in the final moments is a masterful move.