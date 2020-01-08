fbpx

Mura Masa & Wolf Alice’s ‘Teenage Headache Dreams’ Is A Thrilling, Emotional Explosion

Written By Sam Murphy on 01/08/2020

Mura Masa has delivered another slice from his forthcoming album R.Y.C., recruiting Wolf Alice for the gorgeous Teenage Headache Dreams.

It’s a sprawling, ever-expanding journey that sees Mura and Wolf Alice vocalist Ellie Rowsell duet. The delicate vocals paired with the gritty instrumental amount to one of Mura’s most heartening moments yet.

There’s a strong rock influence shining through on the drops from this latest record but he’s tapped into a sentimental pocket that will likely resonate better than any of the previous singles.

The way they harness the energy and emotion only to let it explode in the final moments is a masterful move.

albums, songs, eps / new music

Share It...

New Stuff...

Tame-Impala

Rapid React: Tame Impala – ‘Lost In Yesterday’

Mura-Masa

Mura Masa & Wolf Alice’s ‘Teenage Headache Dreams’ Is A Thrilling, Emotional Explosion

Cody-Jon

Introducing Australia’s Next Poster Boy Cody Jon & His Charismatic Single ‘What’s Up’

©2017 THE INTERNS MUSIC, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.