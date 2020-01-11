12 Songs You Need To Hear This Week: Halsey, Selena Gomez, Normani And More

If this is any indication of the quality of music in 2020 it’s going to be a great year.

12. Conan Gray – The Story

Conan Gray is going to be huge this year with his debut album Kid Krow arriving in March. The Story is the closer and it’s interesting to hear Gray give his voice and lyrics to something more intimate. It reveals a depth to him that is likely to take him past his pop counterparts.

11. 070 Shake – Guilty Conscious

070 Shake’s highly anticipated record MODUS VIVENDI is out next week and she’s preceded it with this emotional and nostalgic cut. The beat feels like it’s straight from the ’80s but her voice and the production on it is from the future.

10. Leyla Blue – Peppa Pig

Pop newcomer Leyla Blue may have an early entrant for lyric of the decade with Peppa Pig. “I’m a Macbook Pro and you’ll a bunch of fucking dells,” encapsulates the playful and biting energy that this whole song harnesses.

9. Megan Thee Stallion & Normani – Diamonds

We’ve been waiting for this one for a while and the results are actually surprising. We weren’t expecting Normani to deliver a rap hook, going toe-to-toe with Megan. Together they’re a powerful force and Diamonds feels like a early celebration of the heights they’re both going to reach this year.

8. Celeste – Stop This Flame

Celeste took home this year’s BBC Sound Of 2020 prize and you can tell why with this latest single. It’s a jazz-infused, immediate triumph driven by Celeste’s richly textured voice. The chorus of this is absolutely gorgeous.

7. Mac Miller – Good News

It’s bittersweet to hear that Mac Miller’s final album Circles is being released next week. It felt like he was just hitting his creative prime and Good News is proof. It feels so peaceful with some of the most considered and relaxed writing of Miller’s career.

6. Tame Impala – Lost In Yesterday

Tame Impala has released more tracks in the lead-up to the new record The Slow Rush than any other album. Lost In Yesterday is the fifth drop so far and it may also be the most accessible. Its rhythmic percussion and delectable, slippery riffs make it an instantly likeable trip while Parker’s voice feels more present than ever.

5. Georgia – 24 Hours

Georgia‘s sophomore record Seeking Thrills is out now and it features this gem. 24 Hours continues the electronic-pop aesthetic she’s mastered over the last year, serving us pulsating bass and an anthemic chorus.

4. Selena Gomez – Rare

The new Selena Gomez album is full of great moments but it’s the opening title tracks that catches you immediately. It’s a slinky, enticing pop song that captures Gomez’s unique ability to give just the right amount of vocal power.

3. Hayley Mary – Like A Woman Should

Jezabels lead singer Hayley Mary is no stranger to penning a great song but this one is right up there with some of her best. It’s a potent rock/pop that imagines a world where women don’t have to be afraid of walking the streets alone. An important message delivered with a powerhouse hook.

2. Mura Masa – Teenage Headache Dreams (Feat. Wolf Alice)

Mura Masa has delivered another slice from his forthcoming album R.Y.C., recruiting Wolf Alice for the gorgeous Teenage Headache Dreams. It’s a sprawling, ever-expanding journey that sees Mura and Wolf Alice vocalist Ellie Rowsell duet. The delicate vocals paired with the gritty instrumental amount to one of Mura’s most heartening moments yet.

1. Halsey – You Should Be Sad

It’s been a little confusing as to the direction Halsey is going on with Manic given previous singles but You Should Be Sad ties it all together. It’s a phenomenal country pop song and it could also be the best single she’s ever released. We’ve been waiting for a popstar to really embrace country and take it to the top of the charts. This is the one.

Hear what music we’re loving daily by subscribing to our Top Tunes playlist on Spotify:

