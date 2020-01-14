Mura Masa Taps Georgia For One Final Drop Before Album Release ‘Live Like We’re Dancing’

Mura Masa has revealed another dimension to his forthcoming album R.Y.C., recruiting Georgia for Live Like We’re Dancing.

While previous drops have been rock-tinged, this one takes us back to the dancefloor, finding a light sense of euphoria.

Georgia released her second album Seeking Thrills last week and while this track doesn’t reach quite as high as her songs, it captures a warm sense of comfort.

Mura lays down a funky, ’80s-leaning backdrop that shows him right in his comfort zone. It doesn’t try to hard or unleash too many tricks rather remaining in the pocket for its entirety.

R.Y.C. is due to arrive this Friday and also features Tirzah, Clairo, Slowthai and more.