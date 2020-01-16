Rapid React: Tove Lo – ‘Bikini Porn’

Tove Lo‘s recent album Sunshine Kitty was great but it didn’t feature anything with the same kind of grit as Disco Tits or Cool Girl. It seems she’s now righted her wrongs dropping a new standalone track Bikini Kill.

Bikini Kill is the sort of dirty pop that we’ve come to love from Lo but it’s sweetened by a beautiful bridge that leads into a dancehall-inspired chorus. Billie Eilish’s brother FINNEAS has production credits on this one and you can hear his work in some of the more melodic moments.

It’s an interesting choice to release this in the middle of the Northern Hemisphere’s winer but it may be a slow burner. There’s a distinct warmth to this one that could see it do really well if radio is up for taking a chance on a song called Bikini Kill.

We’re not sure why Lo decided to follow-up Sunshine Kitty with new tracks so quickly but her pop pen is so good she could drop an A-grade song every month. Let’s hope that’s what her plan is.

Best Part: The soaring bridge with those unexpectedly soaring synths.

Worst Part: The song doesn’t really hook you in the first verse until the bridge hits. That’s more of a criticism for the first listen as it makes more and more sense with each repeat.

Best Lyric: “I’m all bikini porn/Now my bikini’s gone”

Worst Lyric: Has Lo ever written a bad lyric?