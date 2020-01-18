11 Songs You Need To Hear This Week: Halsey, Tove Lo, Mac Miller And More

If every week keeps this weeks energy, 2020 is going to be just fine.

11. Theophilus London – Give You (Feat. Gemaine)

Theophilus London knows how to turn up the groove dial and he does several times on his new album Bebey. Give You is full of wobbly synths and braggadocios vocal work. It feels good from the moment you hit play.

10. Mura Masa – Live Like We’re Dancing (Feat. Georgia)

Mura Masa’s RYF is mostly rock-infused, angsty music but this one is a rare moment of joy. Recruiting Georgia’s pure vocals, the pair have crafted a delightfully easygoing dance track that is burst of warmth.

9. Hayley Mary – Brat

Hayley Mary’s The Piss, The Perfume EP is a perfect injection of pop/rock and its finale is this blistering cut Brat. It’s a runaway train, powering on with scurrying guitars and her trademark soaring vocals.

8. Banoffee – Count On You

Banoffee keeps getting back. We loved Tennis Fan and now we’re hooked on Count On You. It’s an ’80s-flavoured gem that further establishes her as one of this year’s pop visionaries.

7. Ryan Beatty – Casino

Ryan Beatty has announced his sophomore record Dreaming Of David alongside this beautiful acoustic cut Casino. It’s a little different for him but it captures his voice in an ethereal state.

6. 070 Shake – Rocketship

070 Shake’s debut album Modus Vivendi and this track Rocketship feels like the centrepiece. Housing a flurry of synths and floating, ethereal vocals, it feels like it’s suspended in space.

5. Rina Sawayama – Comme Des Garçons (Like The Boys)

Pop saviour Rina Sawayama is back with the sweaty Comme Des Garçons (Like The Boys). It captures immediate attention with that pulsating bass and then wins us over that sleek chorus. Sawayama is going to have a great year.

4. The 1975 – Me & You Together Song

Previous drops off The 1975’s forthcoming album Notes On A Conditional Form haven’t taken off as much as their other songs but this one could change it. Me & You Together Song is an incredibly effortless love song that doesn’t try too hard to be anything but itself.

3. Mac Miller – Blue World

Mac Miller’s beautiful posthumous record Circles features mostly production by Jon Brion but on Blue World Disclosure’s Guy Lawrence has been tapped. It brings us into this shuddering, electronic expanse that is the perfect backdrop for Miller’s charismatic delivery.

2. Halsey – 3AM

The best song off Manic is a rock-infused number that taps into all Halsey’s strengths. It’s intense, messy and strangely liberating. The way the chorus hits feels so good everytime.

1. Tove Lo – Bikini Porn

Bikini Kill is the sort of dirty pop that we’ve come to love from Lo but it’s sweetened by a beautiful bridge that leads into a dancehall-inspired chorus. Billie Eilish’s brother FINNEAS has production credits on this one and you can hear his work in some of the more melodic moments.

