Rapid React: Rosalía – ‘Juro Qué’

Rosalía has had an extraordinary run of standalone singles since her 2018 record El Mal Querer and now she’s at it once again with Juro Qué.

Juro Qué stands firmly apart from the other singles though, harking back to the flamenco-inspired sound that laid the foundations for El Mal Querer. Flamenco guitar and handclaps carry much of the instrumental while Rosalía uses her voice like a wand, controlling it with stunning accuracy.

The whole song has a narrative with Rosalía talking about a lover who has been in prison for over a year. At the end she promises if he doesn’t get out she’s going to come in by robbing a bank. It’s overly intense but Rosalía thrives in the drama giving one of her most passionate performances to date.

While she’s found great success moving into more commercial Latin genres lately, Juro Qué just how potent a songwriter she is. She’s truly playing in her own field and this is a goosebump-raising start to the decade.

Best Moment: The vocal effects when she sings, “Bolso Gucci, diamante’ y marfil” are breathtakingly stunning.

Worst Moment: Rosalía would never allow it.

Best Lyric*: “Atraco un banco esta noche y que me lleven pa’ prisión” or “I’ll rob a bank tonight/And that they’ll take me to prison,” is the song’s most dramatic moment but instrumentally it’s the most gentle. It’s an overspilling of emotion.

Worst Lyric*: It’s difficult to takedown a lyric in a language you’re not familiar with. The English translations of some lines are clunky but that’s hardly her fault. Who made English? Get them on the phone.

*NB: We’re basing this on the English translation because our Spanish needs some work.