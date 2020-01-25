10 Songs You Need To Hear This Week: ROSALÍA, Hayley Williams, Megan Thee Stallion And More

The girls said we’ll handle this week thanks.

10. La Roux – Automatic Driver

La Roux is back with the third song from Supervision and she’s getting better with each drop. It feels like a glossier update of 2014’s Trouble In Paradise but it’s an irresistible bop with an instantly delectable chorus.

9. Jessie Reyez – Love In The Dark

Jessie Reyez is a brilliant songwriter and this stripped ballad allows it to take centre-stage. It’s very simple but there are melodic twists and vocal touches that take it from good to great.

8. Porches – Do U Wanna

Porches is one of the most underrated pop purveyors around but hopefully his forthcoming record Ricky Music will take him to a larger stage. Based off the strength of Do U Wanna it should. It’s a lo-fi, winding pop song swerves in and out of synth-filled, pockets of melody.

7. Tate McRae – Happy Face

16 year-old Tate McRae is tipped by many to make a big splash in the pop world this year and her debut EP all the things i never said shows why. Her age is leading to plenty of Billie Eilish comparisons but they’re a little unwarranted. Happy Face shows she’s got her own spin on filterless music. It’s direct and completely present like she’s sitting right in front of you.

6. Doja Cat – Boss Bitch

Doja Cat is having a good 12 months. Her Hot Pink single Say So is racking up big streams and now she’s got another banger on her hands. Boss Bitch is a bombastic dance track that truly needs the oddities of her delivery to take it across the line.

5. J Hus – Repeat (Feat. Koffee)

Since Did You See J Hus has looked to dancehall for influence and it pops up numerous times on his new record Big Conspiracy. Hyped Jamaican artist Koffee is the perfect partner on Repeat, delivering a skilful, soulful verse. Hus actually takes a backseat on this one simply taking the excellent hook.

4. Kali Uchis – The Turn

The soundtrack for new thriller The Turning is star-studded. Naturally our eyes dart to Kali Uchis’ inclusion and she doesn’t disappoint. It feels like a decadent companion piece for 2019 Solita. While the former was alluring, The Turn is haunting, full of elongated vocal moves.

3. Megan Thee Stallion – B.I.T.C.H.

The beat on Megan Thee Stallion’s B.I.T.C.H. is something we weren’t expecting from her. The softer, West Coast-style juxtaposes her demanding delivery but it works. She’s got an effortless allure that makes this strangely irresistible.

2. Hayley Williams – Simmer

Simmer is definitely not a Paramore song and that’s evident from the outset. Instrumentally, it’s experimental, playing with breaths and tinny percussion. Vocally, Williams uses her voice in ways we’ve never heard before, holding back on her trademark soaring choruses and instead exploring some of its gentler qualities.

1. ROSALÍA – Juro Qué

Rosalía has had an extraordinary run of standalone singles since her 2018 record El Mal Querer and now she’s at it once again with Juro Qué. Juro Qué stands firmly apart from the other singles though, harking back to the flamenco-inspired sound that laid the foundations for El Mal Querer.

All our favourites are neatly contained on our Top Tunes playlist if you care to have a look:

