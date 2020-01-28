Rapid React: Demi Lovato – ‘Anyone’

As far as returns go, they don’t come anymore daunting than this. Demi Lovato stepped back into the spotlight on the Grammys stage last night with Anyone – a song written just days before a near-fatal overdose in 2019. It was always going to be powerful but Lovato’s extraordinary vocals made it even more spine-tingling, showing an artist who had found her voice both in sound and spirit.



Anyone is unlike any of Lovato’s previous lead-singles. It lacks the playfulness of Cool For The Summer and the unabashed confidence of Sorry Not Sorry. This one aligns more with 2011’s Skyscraper in sound but Anyone goes deeper. It’s a gritty, stripped cry for help. The piano is unpolished and Lovato’s voice is hauntingly present. Instrumentally, it’s bare but it’s coloured by Lovato’s increasingly soaring vocal that peaks with the cry, “Please send me anyone.”



It’s a cry for help if considered at the time of writing but up on the Grammys stage it felt more like a reclamation of control. It’s so raw that it’s unlikely to burn up radio like Selena Gomez’s ballad Lose You To Love Me but it’s a necessary chapter for Lovato and her fans. It’s good to have her back and even more so it’s exciting to hear that voice tapping into areas it’s never gone before.

Best Moment: It’s hard to go past the moment where the anger culminates as she sings, “Why the fuck am I praying anyway?”

Worst Moment: It feels unnecessary to point any out.

Best Lyric: “I feel stupid when I sing,” is one of the most achingly tragic lines of the whole song. To be an artist and feel humiliated by your craft is really sad.

Worst Lyric: “I talk to shooting stars,” is the only line in the song that doesn’t really connect.