Kesha’s ‘Tonight’ Is The Most Ratchet Single She’s Released In Years

Kesha is officially back in party mode on new single Tonight.



It’s the fourth cut to drop from her forthcoming album The High Road and it’s likely to be a highlight. It begins with a stirring, gospel-influenced intro before dropping into anarchy. “Bitch we’re going out tonight,” kicks off the chaos and from there it only gets funner.



We haven’t had a song like this from Kesha since 2012’s Warrior and it’s heartening to hear her carefree again. In saying that, there’s an enhanced liberation here that was missing on those earlier records. She sounds like she’s completely in control and having the time of her life.



The full album drops on Friday.