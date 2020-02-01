1. Dua Lipa – Physical

Physical is a neon-lit tune that sits somewhere between disco and ’80s electro-pop. It’s full of eery synths and hearty beats that actually make you feel like you want to grab someone and run to the dancefloor. The whole thing sweats with lust from the slinky Dua Lipa vocal in the verses to the way she switches up the melody in the second part of the chorus. We’re starting our best songs of 2020 list early just to throw this in.

Read our full review here.