Hayley Williams Has Turned Dua Lipa’s ‘Don’t Start Now’ Into A Haunting Ballad

I would not have believed anybody telling me I’d enjoy a version of Dua Lipa’s Don’t Start Now without the cowbell but here we are. Hayley Williams has covered the hit for BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge and it’s stunning.

Sonically, her version fits with the songs she’s released off her forthcoming record PETALS FOR AMOR, serving moody, textured vocals and a brooding instrumental.

While Lipa’s version feels liberating, at the hands of Williams it becomes an emotional experience as if she’s got some anger to expel.

During the sessions, Williams also performed Simmer for the first time live. Watch them both below.