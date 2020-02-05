fbpx

Låpsley Manifests A Stronger Self On The Empowering ‘Womxn’

Written By Sam Murphy on 02/05/2020
Lapsley

We’ve come to know Låpsley for beautiful, gentle moments but she’s stepped out with a whole bop Womxn.

Womxn verges on the edge of being a dance track, giving us wobbly bass and soaring vocals. “I look, I breathe, I feel like a woman,” she sings in the buoyant chorus instilling herself with positivity and visions of a brighter future.

The song was actually written at a time when Låpsley didn’t feel the way the lyrics make it seem.

“It’s written hypothetically from a place in the future that was much more positive,” she says.

And now we’re living in a future where Låpsley says she’s a, “stronger, more confident womxn.” So much so, she’s the main producer and songwriter on her forthcoming record Through Water. It’s out 20th March 2020.

albums, songs, eps / new music

Share It...

New Stuff...

Victoria-monet

Victoria Monét Gets Sensual On New Song ‘Moment’

Carly-Rae

Rapid React: Carly Rae Jepsen – ‘Let’s Be Friends’

Pussycat-Dolls

Rapid React: The Pussycat Dolls – ‘React’

©2017 THE INTERNS MUSIC, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.