We’ve come to know Låpsley for beautiful, gentle moments but she’s stepped out with a whole bop Womxn.

Womxn verges on the edge of being a dance track, giving us wobbly bass and soaring vocals. “I look, I breathe, I feel like a woman,” she sings in the buoyant chorus instilling herself with positivity and visions of a brighter future.

The song was actually written at a time when Låpsley didn’t feel the way the lyrics make it seem.

“It’s written hypothetically from a place in the future that was much more positive,” she says.

And now we’re living in a future where Låpsley says she’s a, “stronger, more confident womxn.” So much so, she’s the main producer and songwriter on her forthcoming record Through Water. It’s out 20th March 2020.