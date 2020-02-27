fbpx

The Tove Lo Episode Of Our ‘Flopstars’ Podcast Is Here

Written By Sam Murphy on 02/27/2020

Flopstars is back by popular demand and this week we’re focussing on the career of Tove Lo. The Swedish artist, who can write a mean pop song, has gone from being a chart-topper to a cult favourite.

Our editor Sam Murphy and Project U‘s Nic Kelly are once again on deck for this episode. They explore Lo’s full career from her hit-spawning Queen Of The Clouds record to her most recent experimental set Sunshine Kitty. They also play a few games along the way including Tove vs. Rove which you’re just going to have to hear to fully understand.

Subscribe to the podcast now on your favourite platform including SpotifyApple and Google. While you’re there, hit play on our previous episodes on Charli XCX and Carly Rae Jepsen. More next week.

features

Share It...

New Stuff...

Dua-BH

Rapid React: Brockhampton – Sugar (Remix Feat. Dua Lipa)

Merci-Mercy

Merci Mercy Arrives With Bold Debut ‘Fucked Myself Up’

BOSCO

BOSCO’s ‘Paid In Full’ Is A Sleek, Rich Piece Of Soul

©2017 THE INTERNS MUSIC, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.