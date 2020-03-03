The Truth Sets Cub Sport Free On ‘Confessions’

Cub Sport know how to embrace an era and they have ushered in their new album Like Nirvana with a thrilling new cut Confessions.

Taking a sharp detour from the glistening pop of their last record, Confessions is a gritty, reverb-soaked that finds elation in its reckless truth-telling.

As the song progresses we get closer and closer to clarity as soaring instruments join the parade. It eventually comes to a howling, rapturous finale.

We’ve never heard Cub Sport like this. They’ve reached into the most primal parts of their sound and the result is one of their most daring moments yet.

The new record Like Nirvana drops on 8th May.