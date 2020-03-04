Empress Of Enters The Depths Of The Club On ‘Give Me Another Chance’

With every album, Empress Of has given us something different and it seems she’s about to do the same with her forthcoming record I’m Your Empress Of.

First single Give Me Another Chance introduces us to a club-ready Empress Of, further twisting the pulsating, electronic moments of her debut record Me. It’s a sparse and circling track that forgoes a big chorus in favor of a hypnotic hook.

She uses the verses as a chance to display those affecting vocals, pleading for a lover to stay. Whether or not they do remains to be seen but she uses the club as an outlet for her frustration, sadness and liberation.

I’m Your Empress Of is out 3rd April and was almost entirely wrote and produced by Empress Of herself.