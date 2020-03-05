BOSCO’s ‘Paid In Full’ Is A Sleek, Rich Piece Of Soul

It’s been a while since we’ve had new music from Atlanta artist BOSCO but if Paid In Full is anything to go by, she’s been cooking up some good stuff.

Paid In Full is a slow-moving cut which allows the space to add choice production and elongated vocal work. Decadent horns join BOSCO as she gives a classy performance, sounding quietly cocky.

It’s the sort of song that you can keep going back to, discovering new detail every time and it’s richly rewarding. It takes a great artist to take it slow and recognise the power in subtlety and BOSCO shows that here.