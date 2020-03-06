Merci Mercy Arrives With Bold Debut ‘Fucked Myself Up’

Photo by She Is Aphrodite.

You may have noticed a new face on the cover of Spotify’s New Music Friday playlist today – it’s 19 year-old newcomer Merci Mercy who has just dropped her official debut single Fucked Myself Up.

The punchy, vivid pop song introduces us to an honest songwriter who is putting pen to paper as her thoughts hit here. FMU deals with mental health and destructive behavior with lines like, “too much is never enough.” It’s all wrapped up, however, in a sunny instrumental that acknowledges the problem while still forging forward.

It’s rare for a juxtaposition of destruction and light but it’s one that shows the complexities of a person. That’s particularly important given that music can so often make situations one dimensional.

TL;DR Merci Mercy is an exciting new pop prospect who is creating bops while getting things off her chest.

Watch the lyric video below which was created by Interns Creative.