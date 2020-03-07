13 Songs You Need To Hear This Week: Haim, Megan Thee Stallion, Demi Lovato And More

It may be physically impossible to listen to all the new music that came this week. We did our best.

13. Brockhampton – Sugar (Feat. Dua Lipa)

Brockhampton‘s Sugar has taken off to become their most successful single to date. Given the current remix climate, it was only a matter of time until Sugar got the treatment but we couldn’t have anticipated who would jump on it. Bearface adds an extra verse at the beginning before Ryan Beatty’s winning hook comes through. It’s then Lipa’s turn and she comes through with a textured, pop-leaning verse.

12. The Aces – Daydream

It’s been two years since we’ve heard anything new from Utah foursome The Aces but they’re back with a bonafide bop. Daydream is a nostalgic, summer-ready track full of quick-spit lyrics that sound so good.

11. Bree Runway – APESHIT

Bree Runway is one of the most promising artists out there right now and she’s given us another tight aesthetic with APESHIT. It’s an unrelenting tune that comes complete with a Missy Elliott-leaning video. She’s just so good, people need to stop sleeping.

10. Rina Sawayama – XS

XS is, “a song that mocks capitalism in a sinking world,” which sounds awful on paper but Sawayama is good enough to pull it off. It’s a politically astute pop song with an early ’00s throwback song that you can take both lightly and heavily.

9. Demi Lovato – I Love Me

Demi Lovato is back with her proper pop return and it’s a big one. I Love Me is both a self-love tune and a historical document of past mental health troubles. It’s one of her most convincing moments in a while complete with a chorus that juxtaposes both light and dark shades. That voice too.

8. Cub Sport – Confessions

Cub Sport know how to embrace an era and they have ushered in their new album Like Nirvana with a thrilling new cut Confessions. Taking a sharp detour from the glistening pop of their last record, Confessions is a gritty, reverb-soaked that finds elation in its reckless truth-telling.

7. Jhené Aiko – Speak

Jhené Aiko always approaches songwriting with peak maturity but there’s something special about this CHILOMBO highlight. It’s a feather-light liberation anthem that moves slowly but potently.

6. Empress Of – Give Me Another Chance

With every album, Empress Of has given us something different and it seems she’s about to do the same with her forthcoming record I’m Your Empress Of. First single Give Me Another Chance introduces us to a club-ready Empress Of, further twisting the pulsating, electronic moments of her debut record Me. It’s a sparse and circling track that forgoes a big chorus in favor of a hypnotic hook.

5. Merci, Mercy – Fuck Myself Up

19 year-old newcomer Merci Mercy who has just dropped her official debut single Fucked Myself Up. The punchy, vivid pop song introduces us to an honest songwriter who is putting pen to paper as her thoughts hit here. FMU deals with mental health and destructive behavior with lines like, “too much is never enough.” It’s all wrapped up, however, in a sunny instrumental that acknowledges the problem while still forging forward.

4. Lil Uzi Vert – I’m Sorry

Lil Uzi Vert dropped Eternal Atake out of nowhere today and sent the internet into meltdown. It’s not just hype – this album really is a triumph for Uzi. I’m Sorry is one of the more pop-leaning moments taking production cues from PC Music. The man knows how to write a killer hook.

3. Megan Thee Stallion – Captain Hook

Megan offers up some softer moments on her new album SUGA but Captain Hook is not one of them. It’s a steam-roller of a rap song that features her at her explicit best. We would pay good money to see a DaBaby remix of this one.

2. Dixie Chicks – Gaslighters

Gaslighter is a stomping, militant country song that highlight’s the group’s unique ability to pack a melodic punch in their harshest moments. Natalie Maines sounds as good as ever and the harmonies, in the chorus particularly, are rousing. We’re hanging out for a gentler moment to really hear them on display but they needed this in-your-face return.

1. Haim – The Steps

We’ve never heard the Haim sisters as gritty as they are on The Steps. They have made a name for themselves with clean, vocal-driven indie-pop tracks but here Danielle’s voice is shrouded in reverb conjuring a certain rage as she fights to rise above the noise. It’s unlikely that The Steps is going to nab commercial success like early Haim but for the first time, it sounds like they truly couldn’t care. It’s yet another side to a band that has shown more dimensions in the past year than in their entire career.

