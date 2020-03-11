Yaeji’s ‘Waking Up Down’ Is An Uneasy Mantra For Being An Adult

Yaeji has released her first single in well over a year, unleashing Waking Up Down from her forthcoming mixtape What We Drew.

The follow-up to 2018’s One More is an equally sparse club track that feels simultaneously energetic and hypnotic.

Yaeji sings in both English and Korean, letting us all know that she’s got the essential life tasks “down”. It can be taken as a flex but also an anxious admission that it’s not as simple as it seems. As per usual, Yaeji’s refreshingly clear-minded take makes it sound far more straight-forward than it is.

What We Drew, Yaeji’s first full-length project is due out via XL Records on 2nd April.