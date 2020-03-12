Kacy Hill & Francis And The Lights’ ‘I Believe In You’ Is A Gentle Declaration Of Loyalty

Kacy Hill has announced her sophomore record Is It Selfish If We Talk About Me Again and dropped a new single I Believe In You with Francis And The Lights.

The pairing couldn’t be more perfect. Hill and Francis has both separately processed qualities of warmth and they bring them together here for a moment of solace.

Lyrically, it’s a realisation that not everything is perfect all the time but you can find someone solely special to you. “I believe in you and you are my proof that things get better,” sings Hill while Francis delivers a wildly vivid verse about how his partner wants to sell clothes without selling their soul.

The full record is out 19 June.