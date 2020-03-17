Listen To A New ‘Flopstars’ Podcast Episode Unpacking Lady Gaga’s ‘ARTPOP’

A new episode of our Flopstars podcast has arrived and this time we’re looking at Lady Gaga’s ARTPOP record.

Flopstars looks at pop projects or careers that are criminally underrated but have found cult adoration. Our editor Sam Murphy and Project U’s Nic Kelly go deep (and light) with an in-depth conversation and a few games along the way.

Lady Gaga’s ARTPOP was an experimental, boundary-pushing pop record came at the height of her career but failed to nab the same commercial success as its predecessors. Since then, it’s become a fan favourite with many arguing it was ahead of its time.

Subscribe to the Podcast and hear previous episodes on Charli XCX, Carly Rae Jepsen and more. It’s yours to grab on Apple, Spotify, Google and more. Plus, you can hear it below.