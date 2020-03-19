fbpx

Conan Gray’s ‘Wish You Were Sober’ Is A Smash

Written By Sam Murphy on 03/19/2020
Conan Gray

Conan Gray is loading up one hell of a debut album and he’s just dropped another A+ pop track in Wish You Were Sober.

It’s a straight-up earworm centered around a party that Gray doesn’t really want to be at. It’s a story that’s been told through pop music over and over but Gray twists it into a complicated love song.

The production oscillates between crisp vocals and distorted manipulation. Gray ends up sounding like he’s carving an exciting identity rather than following trends.

It’s another very promising drop. The full album Kid Krow is due to drop this Friday.

