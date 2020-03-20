The Must-See Self-Isolation Livestreams: Charli XCX, Christine & The Queens, Diplo And More

We’re in an extremely rare place right now. Most of the world is stuck at home – some are working, others are figuring out what to do with their spare time. Artists spend much of the year touring but COVID-19 has brought tour plans to a halt. As a result, they are finding new ways to share their talents and it’s resulting in a host of live streams. Some are using the streams for conversations while others are performing songs live. Here are a handful of artists who are here to entertain you through self-isolation.

Charli XCX

Charli XCX has been sharing her isolation diary over the past few days but she’s decided to go one step further. From today, Charli is hosting a variety of livestreams with special guests. She started today by having an “emo chat” with Gone collaborator Christine & The Queens and tomorrow she will link up with Diplo so he can lead her through a personal training session. Friday will see Rita Ora call in for “Girls Night In” while Clairo and Kim Petras are set to follow. A Charli press release says the shows are, “aimed at providing support to those currently self-isolating due to the COVID-19 pandemic.” The guests will, “spark conversation, share insight, or simply entertain fans across the world who are currently practicing social distancing.”

I’M DOING AN INSTAGRAM LIVE PERSONAL TRAINING SESSION W “THE BODY” AKA @DIPLO AT 10AM LA TIME TOMORROW. TUNE IN AND WATCH ME SUFFER & PASS OUT. PLZ HELP 😢💪🏼🤪💘 pic.twitter.com/VBejJB6OxR — Charli (@charli_xcx) March 18, 2020

Christine & The Queens

Christine & The Queens is also live streaming each day. She kicked off the first day performing songs from her excellent new EP La Vita Nuova and then joined Charli XCX the following day. “I’ll find a way to deal with the ENNUI. Guests and weird concepts included‬,” she wrote on Instagram while sharing the video to her first performance. If you’ve ever seen Chris live, you’ll know that it’s a blessing to have her in our homes each day. Her first performance was raw, humorous and bizarre. Tune in everyday at 6pm CET (That’s 3am AEST but you can always watch it after).

‘Together At Home’

Chris Martin has sparked an initiative of artists playing shows from home. Martin kicked it off with a concert from home and then John Legend performed. Legend livestreamed a concert from his US home joined by his wife Chrissy Teigen. The stream went for almost an hour and featured favourites like All Of Me alongside new songs from an upcoming album. There are more guests to come too with Miguel and Charlie Puth also set to take part. The shows will be streamed from their Instagram accounts.



Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus is self-isolated in her Malibu home and she’s been live streaming a show she’s called Bright Minded. On the first episode, she discussed “how to stay LIT with love in dark times.” She then enlisted her friend Demi Lovato for a chat on the second episode. She’ll also be adding in seven-minute workouts and has a chat with Amy Schumer in the works. The show will be running from Monday to Friday at 11.30am PST (4.30am AEST).

Hinds

Spanish band Hinds may have been on lockdown longer than anyone else on this list but they have been using their time wisely. They have been teaching their Instagram followers how to play a number of their songs on guitar. So far they have covered Linda and Come Back And Love Me.

Rolling Stone ‘In My Room’

Rolling Stone are enlisting different artists for their ‘In My Room’ Instagram series. New episodes will be dropping every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 3pm ET (5am AEST). Given that the first guest is the Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson, it seems that they’re going to be nabbing high-caliber artists.

Erykah Badu

We’re all invited to a concert by the Queen Erykah Badu. She will perform a livestream concert over the weekend and is taking requests via a poll. “We gotta keep moving y’all, we gotta keep this thing going,” she said on Instagram announcing the Quarantine Concert Series. Badu says that it costs $1 to get into the concert. We’re not exactly sure how that’s going to work just yet but we’re sure she’ll let us know in due time.

Sam Smith

Sam Smith is battling allergies right now but when he’s done with them he’s going to work on something for his fans. Smith said that he’s going to do the only thing he knows how to do and “sing”. He’s going to record some songs and he’s hoping that he can have “a little sing-song” with his fans.

Diplo

Diplo has been live streaming sets from his living room if you’re looking for cooked content. This week, he had dancers twerking around him and tropical visuals as he DJd from a very low down table. It seems he is also unleashing new music as we heard a sneaky Sia appearance in one of the songs he played.