11 Songs You Need To Hear This Week: The Weeknd, Tove Lo, Conan Gray And More

A fruitful New Music Friday to distract from strange times.

11. Arlissa – Healing

British singer Arlissa has been releasing music for a while but she’s really hitting her stride right now. Healing is an A-grade pop song complete with stirring strings and impenetrable vocals.

10. Holly Humberstone – Falling Asleep At The Wheel

Holly Humberstone is about to cause a stir. She’s hotly tipped by British press and Falling Asleep At The Wheel proves why. Like Maggie Rogers, it’s folk-tinged pop with electronic stylings. Falling Asleep At The Wheel twinkles, growing bigger and more affecting with each verse.

9. Sycco – Nicotine

Brisbane continues to produce the goods with 18 year-old singer/songwriter Sycco. She’s had a handful of strong tracks but Nicotine is the most immediately endearing. In the same lane as Benee, it’s a left-centre, oddball cut that TikTok will hear about very soon.

8. Lapsley – Sadness Is A Shade Of Blue

Lapsley’s whole album Through Water is out today and it’s an immersive experience. Sadness Is A Shade Of Blue carries a particular weight though. Her brooding voice sits atop a luscious backdrop and taps right at the heart.

7. Hartley – Bittersweet

Another Brisbane pop-hope. Hartley has produced her best song to date with NSW producer Ninajirachi. It’s a refreshing and rejuvenating track, pairing crystalline vocals with glassy, vibrant production.

6. J Balvin – Amarillo

J Balvin’s COLORES album has arrived to brighten our day. The opener gets straight to work, delivering vibrancy and charisma in droves. The reggaeton beat is textured and playful while Balvin is a magnetic character, as always.

5. Rico Nasty – Lightning

Lightning sees Nasty head into space with an otherworldly beat that forces some of her most melodic moments to date. It’s amazing how someone with such a unique flow can body every any beat she comes across.

4. Noah Cyrus – I Got So High I Saw Jesus

Noah Cyrus didn’t write I Got So High That I Saw Jesus for these times but it’s strangely comforting. The ethereal country track makes another strong statement for Cyrus as a country star rather than a popstar. Shoutout to Aussie producer M-Phazes who nabs a credit on this one.

3. Conan Gray – Wish You Were Sober

Wish You Were Sober, a Kid Krow highlight, is a straight-up earworm centered around a party that Gray doesn’t really want to be at. It’s a story that’s been told through pop music over and over but Gray twists it into a complicated love song.

Read our first impressions of Kid Krow here.

2. Tove Lo – I’m Coming

Tove Lo has decided she’s coming to get her Robyn moment. I’m Coming is an English cover of Veronica Maggio’s Jag Kommer but Lo has transformed it into a sparkling pop moment.

1. The Weeknd – In Your Eyes

There are more than a few songs from The Weeknd’s After Hours that could’ve appeared on this list but it’s hard to go past In Your Eyes. The Max Martin co-production is a nostalgic, ’80s throwback that holds absolutely nothing back. Wobbly bass, flaring brass, soaring falsetto – it’s all there.

Read our first impressions of After Hours here.

