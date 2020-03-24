Poptimism, A Daily Dose Of Good News: Dua Lipa, The Weeknd + More

If you’re as silly as we are, you’re likely waking up, looking at your phone and encountering bad news almost immediately. Don’t get us wrong, it’s important to read a lot of this and be informed but we’re also in it for the long haul and maintaining a balance is important for your mental health.

Over the past few weeks, the music community has been hit hard by cancellations and postponements but they’ve pulled together to do what they do best – entertain! Livestreams, albums drops and memes have been putting a smile on our face daily so we thought we’d package it all together so you can get a dose of good news. We’ll publish every morning at 8am AEST and we hope it meets your eyes before the bad stuff.

☻ Dua Lipa has announced that she’s moving her album release forward a week. Future Nostalgia will now arrive this Friday 27th March. “I hope it brings you some happiness, and I hope it makes you smile, and I hope it makes you dance. I hope I make you proud,” a teary Lipa said about the record. She announced it via an Instagram Live where she also noted that third single Break My Heart will arrive this Thursday – 10am AEST. A music video will follow later on in the day.

BREAK MY HEART – SAVE THE DATE – 25 MARCH 2020 – 💔🔐💔🔐💔🔐 pic.twitter.com/chieHNuEzy — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) March 23, 2020

☻ While others are canning releases, The Weeknd is giving more and more. After Hours arrived last Friday but he’s already added to it, giving fans five remixes by the likes of Chromatics, Lil Uzi Vert and The Blaze. He’s also dropped the video for one of our album highlights In Your Eyes. It’s extremely gory and most likely goes against the general vibe of this column but if seeing The Weeknd’s head get decapitated is up your alley go ahead…

(Read our First Impression of the album here)

☻ James Blake announced an Instagram Live performance. By the time you read this it will already be finished but you’ll be able to watch it in full over at his Instagram after. He’s promised that he’ll open with Imagine just for Gal Gadot.

Ok looks like we’re in this for the long haul so I’m jumping in… gotta play for you guys somehow.



12pm PST tomorrow on IG live

That’s 8pm GMT



See you then!



🤷🏻‍♂️ — James Blake (@jamesblake) March 22, 2020

☻ Miley Cyrus is kicking on with her ‘Bright Minded’ Instagram series and she’s announced this week’s lineup. It’s going to be a Cyrus affair with Noah Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus both billed but she’ll also be chatting to Dua Lipa, Hilary Duff and more. If you haven’t seen this live stream yet, it was one of the true joys of last week and we highly recommend it.

☻ Anne-Marie released a song for her Mum called Her and it’s a very sweet, moment of calm if you’re after that.

☻ Pop saviour Troye Sivan is not delaying new music because of COVID-19. He’s giving everyone what they need, announcing his new single TAKE YOURSELF HOME will drop 1st April. Don’t worry, he’s clarified that it’s not a joke.

new single TAKE YOURSELF HOME out April 1 pic.twitter.com/K1CSOzUjHm — troye (@troyesivan) March 23, 2020

☻ NOW YOU’RE READY TO START THE DAY. YOU GOT THIS ☻