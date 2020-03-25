Poptimism, A Daily Dose Of Good News: Rosalía, Selena Gomez And More

If you’re as silly as we are, you’re likely waking up, looking at your phone and encountering bad news almost immediately. Don’t get us wrong, it’s important to read a lot of this and be informed but we’re also in it for the long haul and maintaining a balance is important for your mental health.

Over the past few weeks, the music community has been hit hard by cancellations and postponements but they’ve pulled together to do what they do best – entertain! Livestreams, albums drops and memes have been putting a smile on our face daily so we thought we’d package it all together so you can get a dose of good news. We’ll publish every morning at 8am AEST and we hope it meets your eyes before the bad stuff.

☻ ROSALÍA isn’t delaying new music. She’s pushing on with releases, dropping her second new cut of the year. Dolerme is a moody, downbeat moment that’s unlike anything she’s been dropping for the past 12 months.

☻ Our podcast Flopstars is back for another week. This week Sam Murphy (that’s me) and Nic Kelly are taking a look at Britney Spears’ 2007 record Blackout.

☻ Soccer Mommy was meant to appear on NPR’s Tiny Desk series but it was obviously cancelled. Instead of throwing in the towel, she performed the set from her home and it’s an incredibly endearing listen.

☻ Selena Gomez has a new puppy and she introduced it to the world during a livestream.

☻ Orville Peck did a livestream lasting over an hour. He celebrated a year since the release of his debut record Pony and also paid tribute to Kenny Rogers with a cover of Islands In The Stream (40-minute mark). Peck also announced his new single Summertime is out 1st April.

☻ The new Dua Lipa album Future Nostalgia is very good, according to NME. The British publication gave the album top marks calling it, “a bright, bold collection of pop majesty to dance away your anxieties.” Sign us up.

☻ KEEP GOING. YOU GOT THIS ☻