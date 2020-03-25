We Delve Deep Into Britney Spears’ ‘Blackout’ In The Latest ‘Flopstars’ Podcast

This week on ‘Flopstars’, our editor Sam Murphy and Project U’s Nic Kelly are looking into Britney Spears’ 2007 record Blackout.

The album was a pulsating club and urban-inspired album that pushed boundaries. It was also surrounded by a very public meltdown that captured more headlines than the album itself. 13 years later, however, fans and artists alike agree that its influence can be felt in pop today.

We go further into how it influenced a new generation of popstars plus play a few games including Blackout or actual ‘Blackout’ and review of Britney Spears or fishing spears. Clearly, it’s essential listening.

