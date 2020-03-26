Poptimism, A Daily Dose Of Good News: Charli XCX, Lady Gaga And More

If you’re as silly as we are, you’re likely waking up, looking at your phone and encountering bad news almost immediately. Don’t get us wrong, it’s important to read a lot of this and be informed but we’re also in it for the long haul and maintaining a balance is important for your mental health.

Over the past few weeks, the music community has been hit hard by cancellations and postponements but they’ve pulled together to do what they do best – entertain! Livestreams, albums drops and memes have been putting a smile on our face daily so we thought we’d package it all together so you can get a dose of good news. We’ll publish every morning at 8am AEST and we hope it meets your eyes before the bad stuff.

☻ Charli XCX will play a livestreamed DJ set today as part of Club Q. The online party which hosts drag performances and DJ sets will start streaming from 9pm EST (11am AEST) and will be available to watch on the web conferencing platform Zoom. Passwords will be distributed via Instagram and only 1,000 people will be let in to watch. Charli will be playing a set of, “personal favorites and rarities from her own back catalog.”

☻ Kehlani has made a quarantine-style video for her most recent single Toxic. The sensual, lo-fi cut was made entirely by Kehlani after a couple of glasses of red wine. It makes a very good case for all directors having a few glasses of red before directing.

☻ Christine & The Queens, who has been one of the great givers of the quarantine period, has covered The Weeknd’s Blinding Lights. She cleared her living room and gave us a video to accompany it and it’s unsurprisingly brilliant. Chris is one of the few people having an excellent 2020.

☻ Dua Lipa will release the third single off Future Nostalgia called Break My Heart today. It will drop at 10am AEST with a video to follow soon after. We’ll drop it here once she delivers the goods.

☻ Run The Jewels are one of the few acts racing ahead with their album plans. They have dropped two songs this week with the second Ooh La La arriving today. In true RTJ style, it goes hard from start to finish.

☻ Lady Gaga may have delayed Chromatica but we’re getting news that a new single may be on the way. Ariana Grande’s producer hopped on Instagram Live and ~may have~ confirmed that it’s called Rain On Me. Grande was also heard on Instagram Live saying, “rain on me,” fuelling the fire even more.

I went live on Instagram with Ariana Grande’s producer who has worked on all of her albums and he said Lady Gaga’s song with Ariana Grande named “Rain On Me” should be coming out soon! #Chromatica pic.twitter.com/739eHiOs9m — Haus News | CHROMATICA (@thehausnews) March 25, 2020

☻ NOW YOU’RE READY FOR THE DAY. GO GET IT. ☻