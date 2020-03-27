Poptimism, A Daily Dose Of Good News: Britney Spears, Rihanna And More

If you’re as silly as we are, you’re likely waking up, looking at your phone and encountering bad news almost immediately. Don’t get us wrong, it’s important to read a lot of this and be informed but we’re also in it for the long haul and maintaining a balance is important for your mental health.

Over the past few weeks, the music community has been hit hard by cancellations and postponements but they’ve pulled together to do what they do best – entertain! Livestreams, albums drops and memes have been putting a smile on our face daily so we thought we’d package it all together so you can get a dose of good news. We’ll publish every morning at 8am AEST and we hope it meets your eyes before the bad stuff.

☻ The Olympics may have been postponed but records are still being broken. Congratulations to Britney Spears who, with a time of 5.97 seconds, becomes the first person in the world to run 100m in under 9 seconds.

Britney Spears claiming to have broken the 100m world record by nearly four seconds is my favourite self-isolation content of the week so far pic.twitter.com/RYPbBNKme5 — Andy Ha (@AndyHa_) March 26, 2020

☻ Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia is out and as we suspected it’s brilliant. She hopped on YouTube earlier today to go track-by-track. unfortunately, the stream dropped out but she’ll be back tomorrow to finish it off. Until then, you can read our track-by-track which is actually a little better, to be honest.

Oh, she also released the very good video for Break My Heart.

☻ We’re getting a little sick of every man and their dog livestreaming from their living rooms but this one looks quite good. iHeartRadio is putting on a benefit TV special where self-isolated artists will perform for us. Billie Eilish, Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys and more have been lined-up for the stream which is set to air 29 March at 9pm EST (Midday AEST).

☻ Charli XCX continues to do the most from self-isolation. Last night during a livestreamed DJ set, she played Taxi. And you know what? It even looked like she enjoyed it.

☻ Rihanna, who has been self-isolating from music for several years, will reportedly return later today with a feature on PARTYNEXTDOOR’s PARTYMOBILE. The track is rumoured to be called Believe It and we’ll post it right here when it drops.

🚨 @Rihanna is featured on @PARTYNEXTDOOR’s album, ‘PARTYMOBILE.’ Out TONIGHT!



The track is rumored to be titled “Believe It” and will impact radio next week. pic.twitter.com/eURmJy821l — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 26, 2020

☻ It’s a great day for new Australian releases and we’ll touch on some more in ’10 Songs You Need To Hear This Week’ but for now here are two of our favourites – Cub Sport’s gorgeous Drive and Ninajirachi’s bonkers Cut The Rope.

☻ FRIDAY! WE MADE IT! ☻