12 Songs You Need To Hear This Week: Dua Lipa, Rosalía, Cub Sport And More

12. Hailey Haus – Anxiety

We’re light on information about Hailey Haus right now but what we do know is she’s released a gorgeous song. Anxiety houses angsty, claustrophobic verses next to a chorus built from momentary clarity.

11. Carlie Hanson – Daze Inn

Carlie Hanson never lets us down and she’s delivered once again with Daze In. As the title would suggest it’s a woozy cut that’s frozen in time.

10. PARTYNEXTDOOR – Trauma

The new PARTYNEXTDOOR record is full of mid-tempos but this club-leaning song smacks you straight away. Produced by BURNS, it’s an effortless sizzler, pairing delectable percussion with slippery vocals.

9. Yorke – Nights We Waste

There’s a comfortability in every song Yorke releases, like she’s talking to you as a close friend. Her new EP Liberosis is out today and it houses this moment of euphoria. It’s a hopeless but liberating cut about night of reckless abandon.

8. 5 Seconds Of Summer – Wildflower

5 Seconds Of Summer have really stepped it up on this new record CALM. Wildflower, an early highlight, could also be one of the best things they’ve ever done. It’s a perky, charismatic rock/pop track that lures you in immediately.

7. Channel Tres – Weedman

Channel Tres is the coolest man in music right now and he keeps the suave tunes coming. Weedman is an ode to his weedman, as the title would suggest, and now every green deliverer in the world has a slick anthem to accompany them.

6. Little Mix – Break Up Song

5. Essie Holt – Salt

Essie Holt is making some of the best pop music coming out of Australia at the moment and Salt is another slam-dunk. Giving both instant melodies and experimental touches, it gently lodges itself in your brain.

4. Cub Sport – Drive

Cub Sport’s forthcoming album Like Nirvana is going to be raw if the first two singles are anything to go by. Drive is an ethereal love song, hypnotizing with pitched-up vocals and organic guitars.

3. Ninajirachi – Cut The Rope

Ninajirachi comes through with one of the most relentless electronic/pop songs of the year. With strobing synths and pounding beats, it’s an in-your-face track that deserves the attention it commands.

2. Rosalía – Dolerme

Rosalía matches the times with a melancholic new song Dolerme. The sparse, organic production gives her a chance to put her vocal front-and-center which turns out to be strangely comforting.

1. Dua Lipa – Cool

Honestly, we could pick any song from the record for this spot but we’re going to go with Cool today because we feel like it. It’s an ’80s sizzler that captures the heady vertigo of new love. Lipa’s vocal is endlessly purposeful and she also makes an early pitch for song of the summer with the line, “I guess we’re ready for the summer.”

