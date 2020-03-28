Frank Ocean Vinyl With New Music Have Arrived And You Can Hear ‘Dear April’ Now

Last year, Frank Ocean sold vinyl for new songs Dear April and Cayendo and they’ve finally started arriving on fan’s doorsteps.

The releases coincided with the launch of his club night Prep+ and new songs DHL and In My Room.

Until now, these new songs had yet to surface on the internet but thanks to fans, a recording of Dear April has found its way online.

The song, which is now being touted as an acoustic version, gives us Ocean’s trademark melancholic vocals and it’s bringing some comfort to all those in isolation right now.

Check out Dear April here. There’s also a snippet below.

UPDATE: Cayendo has also appeared online and you can listen here.