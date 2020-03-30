Poptimism, A Daily Dose Of Good News: Frank Ocean, Bad Bunny And More

If you’re as silly as we are, you’re likely waking up, looking at your phone and encountering bad news almost immediately. Don’t get us wrong, it’s important to read a lot of this and be informed but we’re also in it for the long haul and maintaining a balance is important for your mental health.

Over the past few weeks, the music community has been hit hard by cancellations and postponements but they’ve pulled together to do what they do best – entertain! Livestreams, albums drops and memes have been putting a smile on our face daily so we thought we’d package it all together so you can get a dose of good news. We’ll publish every morning and we hope it meets your eyes before the bad stuff.

☻ Over the weekend, fans started receiving vinyl of new Frank Ocean songs Dear April and Cayendo that were ordered last October. Still no word on whether they are going to hit streaming services but if you dig deep enough you may find them elsewhere.

this new frank ocean 👼 dear april pic.twitter.com/11x2wcyrAc — נ 🌐 (@chiIdishsadbino) March 27, 2020

☻ Charli XCX has been planning a new show in tribute of her debut album True Romance. Unfortunately, plans have been put on hold given the current global situation but the good news here is that she was actually thinking of doing it.

i was in the midst of planning a special true romance show… obviously i had to put all conversations & plans on hold… but i had asked u guys to send me some of ur fav pics of baby me from the TR era… these were some of my favs… enjoy the throwback and #stayhome 💜 pic.twitter.com/QRVDaDU2RN — Charli (@charli_xcx) March 29, 2020

☻ Bad Bunny’s new video for Yo Perreo Sola is easily one of the best of the year. We get to watch him in drag and also see him grind up against himself which is quite the site. BB never stops giving.

☻ Christine & The Queens continues to be the highlight of quarantine. She’s followed up her cover of The Weeknd by giving us her take on Steve Lacy’s N Side. She’s sitting backwards on a chair and serving the whole time.

☻ Troye Sivan has dropped the cover of his forthcoming single Take Yourself Home. It’s out 1st April.

OFFICIAL ARTWORK 🧠 take yourself home is out in 3 days 🤲 pre-save now if u wanna pic.twitter.com/pppCP8pADC — troye (@troyesivan) March 29, 2020

☻ KEEP GOING! YOU GOT THIS! ☻