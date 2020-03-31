Poptimism, A Daily Dose Of Good News: The Weeknd, The 1975 And More

☻ The Weeknd has once again added to his After Hours record just as it hits number one on the charts around the world. Three brand new songs have been added to the tail-end of the record just a week after he gave us five remixes. The generous king is one of the few artists giving us lots of new music rather than putting everything on ice.

☻ Rihanna is “aggressively working” on new music, according to a cover story with British Vogue. “I feel like I have no boundaries. I’ve done everything – I’ve done all the hits, I’ve tried every genre – now I’m just, I’m wide open. I can make anything I want,” she continued.

☻ The 1975 have finally announced Notes On A Conditional Form will drop on 22nd May. It’s a 22-song epic including singles People and The Birthday Party. On Friday, they will give us another taste of the LP by dropping Jesus Christ 2005 God Bless America.

// N O T E S O N A C O N D I T I O N A L F O R M – 2 2 M A Y – P R E O R D E R N O W // L O V E https://t.co/CMaYOANpbx pic.twitter.com/ZC35ixyffQ — The 1975 (@the1975) March 30, 2020

☻ Charli XCX has announced another week of livestreams and it’s quite the lineup. From today, she’ll be teaming up with a bunch of artists for some activities on Instagram Live. She’s doing a psychopath test with Rina Sawayama, vocal coaching with Tove Lo, horoscopes with Orville Peck and heaps more. Check out the full schedule below.

Vocal Coaching with Tove Lo — Tuesday, March 31 @ 6am AEST

Life Drawing with Lucas David — Wednesday, April 1 (time TBD)

Yoga with Ashnikko — Thursday, April 2 (time TBD)

Psychopath Test with Rina Sawayama — Friday, April 3 @ 6am AEST

Horoscope Reading with Orville Peck — Saturday, April 4 @ 6am AEST

Makeup Tutorial with Zara Larsson — Sunday, April 5 @ 6am AEST

☻ Doja Cat has scored her first top 10 single in the US after Say So finally cracked it. The TikTok viral hit has been notching up chart accolades around the world but she’s finally made it in the US.

☻ As a general rule, we are not fans of COVID-19 songs but we can’t look past Tierra Whack’s Alanis Morrisette flip. It’s Ironic changed to Stuck as a dedication to all those people stuck inside right now.

☻ HAVE A GREAT WEEK EVERYBODY. LEARN SOMETHING NEW OR JUST DO YOU ☻