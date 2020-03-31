Sebastian Paul’s ‘Back And Forth’ Is A Glistening, Late Night Pop Song

US newcomer Sebastian Paul has been on our radar for a while but he’s just become one to watch closely with his new single Back And Forth.

The emotional, forthright offering juxtaposes raspy verses with a falsetto-laden chorus showing exactly what he can do in the space of a minute. Meanwhile, the beat flickers like a faulty street light with the bass rattling through the speakers.

Everything about the song is in-your-face, each element impossible to ignore, but his slinky melodies offer a sweet spot that shines through the strongest.

Paul has already released two EPs and we’d hedge a bet that this song is kicking off another project given how strong it is.