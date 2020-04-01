Poptimism, A Daily Dose Of Good News: Lindsay Lohan, Drake And More

If you’re as silly as we are, you’re likely waking up, looking at your phone and encountering bad news almost immediately. Don’t get us wrong, it’s important to read a lot of this and be informed but we’re also in it for the long haul and maintaining a balance is important for your mental health.

Over the past few weeks, the music community has been hit hard by cancellations and postponements but they’ve pulled together to do what they do best – entertain! Livestreams, albums drops and memes have been putting a smile on our face daily so we thought we’d package it all together so you can get a dose of good news. We’ll publish every morning and we hope it meets your eyes before the bad stuff.

☻ Lindsay Lohan has announced her comeback to music which truly may be the only great news we receive in the midst of this pandemic. She’s released a teaser video with the caption, “I’m back.” There’s no title but there is a link to pre-save on Spotify making it more than likely that it’s music and not a sequel to Parent Trap. We’d be happy with either to be honest.

☻ Moses Sumney has released one of the best looking music videos of the year for his equally excellent song Cut Me. It’s a visual feast perfectly matching the sonic intricacies of the song.

☻ Drake is coming for the biggest song of the year, announcing the release of Toosie Slide. The song was already previewed by Toosie, instantly becoming a TikTok hit so you can only imagine the impact the full thing is going to have when it drops on Thursday.

☻ British MC Headie One and producer Fred Again (Ed Sheeran, Stormzy) have announced they are teaming up for a joint mixtape. It’s due to drop this Friday and it features a stellar guest list of FKA twigs, Jamie xx and Sampha. The first drop Charades has already arrived.

☻ HAVE A GREAT DAY. IT’S GONNA BE A GOOD ONE ☻