Poptimism, A Daily Dose Of Good News: Troye Sivan, DaBaby And More

If you’re as silly as we are, you’re likely waking up, looking at your phone and encountering bad news almost immediately. Don’t get us wrong, it’s important to read a lot of this and be informed but we’re also in it for the long haul and maintaining a balance is important for your mental health.

Over the past few weeks, the music community has been hit hard by cancellations and postponements but they’ve pulled together to do what they do best – entertain! Livestreams, albums drops and memes have been putting a smile on our face daily so we thought we’d package it all together so you can get a dose of good news. We’ll publish every morning and we hope it meets your eyes before the bad stuff.

☻ Good ol’ Troye Sivan is one of the few popstars saving us from isolation boredom. He’s dropped a new single Take You Home, moving its release forward because he felt it resonated with the situation we’re all in. That’s the kind of leadership we need in these times. Take note Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta.

☻ We already knew that DaBaby is a generous king and he’s continued the giving spirit through COVID-19. He’s dropped a new single Find My Way which comes complete with a cinema-ready video.

☻ The generosity continues and this time it’s us doing the giving. We’ve just dropped our new episode of Flopstars looking at Justin Bieber’s 2013 project Journals. Sam Murphy (it’s me!) and Nic Kelly talk about how influential the project is and why it’s better than Changes. Stream below via Spotify or wherever you get your Podcasts from.

☻ Grimes is doing something interesting with her latest video You’ll Miss Me When I’m Not Around. She’s given us the green screen version so all of the budding directors and animators can have a go at making the world she’s in. All the info for how to do it is in the info part of the video below.

☻ Orville Peck has dropped a new single Summertime. It’s a brooding country ballad that has some extremely rousing vocals. It also comes along with a video that sees Peck basically captured by a tree.

☻ NOW GO GET ON WITH YOUR DAY. WE’LL BE HERE IF YOU NEED ANYTHING ☻