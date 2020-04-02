Rapid React: Troye Sivan – Take Yourself Home

Troye Sivan has done the opposite of delaying new music, going headfirst into a new era with Take Yourself Home.

It’s the first solo single Sivan has released since his 2018 record Bloom and it feels like he’s been doing some growing. What strikes immediately is that this does away with the euphoria of My My My! and replaces it with dark, transcendent tones.

Produced by Oscar Görres, it’s a slowly unfolding cut that begins with haunting guitars before expanding into something grander. The post-chorus erupts in tribal chants and the end nearly made me spit water from my mouth it’s such an unexpected detour.

It’s obviously an angry song but there’s something gentle in his delivery. Sivan cleverly balances these moments with muscular, forceful tones. It’s that juxtaposition that ultimately makes this song so rewarding. You’re never quite sure where it’s going and that’s an uneasy feeling.

Best Part: I was going to say the post-chorus but that ending is pretty spectacular.

Worst Part: I’m not going to lie, the beginning had me very worried that we were getting an atmospheric ballad.

Best Lyric: “I’m tired of the city, scream if you’re with me,” feels so isolated and connected at the same time.

Worst Lyric: It’s not a bad lyric but, “If anyone can hear me switch the lights,” is creepy given the situation most of us are currently in.