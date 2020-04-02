fbpx

We Unpack Justin Bieber’s Underrated Project ‘Journals’ On This Week’s ‘Flopstars’ Podcast

Written By Sam Murphy on 04/02/2020
Justin Bieber

Flopstars is back and on episode 6 our editor Sam Murphy and Project U‘s Nic Kelly are taking a look at Justin Bieber’s Journals.

The 2013 project capped off a troublesome year for Bieber as he became one of the most hated popstars on the planet. Journals, however, delivered some of his best music to date moving into a mature, R&B space.

On the podcast, we talk about how the project links with his most recent album Changes and why good material often comes out of personal turmoil. We also test how well we know Bieber, putting his quotes up against Andy Samberg’s in the Bieber-parodying movie Popstar.

features

