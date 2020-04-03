Nathan Wong’s ‘Breaking Bones’ Is Ready For Arenas

Debut releases are either a gentle introduction or a daring statement and Nathan Wong’s Breaking Bones is the latter.

This is the Melbourne-based artist’s first offering and it’s a bold power ballad that sees him soar vocally. He positions himself in an interesting lane because it sits somewhere between soaring pop and scuzzy indie rock. That sweet spot turns out to be a well of emotion as the crisp pop melodies cut through over raw guitar.

It took Shawn Mendes years to pluck up the courage to deliver an arena-ready power ballad like In Your Blood but here Wong does it on his first move. It’s a spectacular entrance that’s almost impossible to ignore from the first listen.

With pop continuing to get bigger and bolder from all angles, Wong may be playing his cards at exactly the right time.