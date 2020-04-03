fbpx

Nathan Wong’s ‘Breaking Bones’ Is Ready For Arenas

Written By Sam Murphy on 04/03/2020
Nathan Wong

Debut releases are either a gentle introduction or a daring statement and Nathan Wong’s Breaking Bones is the latter.

This is the Melbourne-based artist’s first offering and it’s a bold power ballad that sees him soar vocally. He positions himself in an interesting lane because it sits somewhere between soaring pop and scuzzy indie rock. That sweet spot turns out to be a well of emotion as the crisp pop melodies cut through over raw guitar.

It took Shawn Mendes years to pluck up the courage to deliver an arena-ready power ballad like In Your Blood but here Wong does it on his first move. It’s a spectacular entrance that’s almost impossible to ignore from the first listen.

With pop continuing to get bigger and bolder from all angles, Wong may be playing his cards at exactly the right time.

albums, songs, eps / new music

Share It...

New Stuff...

10-songs

13 Songs You Need To Hear This Week: Troye Sivan, Frank Ocean, Rina Sawayama And More

Nathan-Wong

Nathan Wong’s ‘Breaking Bones’ Is Ready For Arenas

Lindsay-Lohan

Rapid React: Lindsay Lohan – ‘Back To Me’

©2017 THE INTERNS MUSIC, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.