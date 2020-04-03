Poptimism, A Daily Dose Of Good News: Dua Lipa, Hayley Williams And More

If you’re as silly as we are, you’re likely waking up, looking at your phone and encountering bad news almost immediately. Don’t get us wrong, it’s important to read a lot of this and be informed but we’re also in it for the long haul and maintaining a balance is important for your mental health.

Over the past few weeks, the music community has been hit hard by cancellations and postponements but they’ve pulled together to do what they do best – entertain! Livestreams, albums drops and memes have been putting a smile on our face daily so we thought we’d package it all together so you can get a dose of good news. We’ll publish every morning and we hope it meets your eyes before the bad stuff.

☻ Dua Lipa has revealed that there will be a deluxe edition of Future Nostalgia. There’s no set release date or tracklist yet but fans online are hoping for the teased collaboration with Miley Cyrus and Normani.

☻ Hayley Williams has gone and released a happy song which is quite the shift for her. Over You is a vivacious, positive song that sees the light at the end of the tunnel. It’s the second release from the second part of her forthcoming album Petals For Amor. It’s very, very good.

☻ Lady Gaga has told Jimmy Fallon that she has a big announcement for him on Monday. It’s apparently related COVID-19 and is suspected to be something charitable but fans online are tying it to the release of a new single. She could also just revert back to her old Chromatica release date of next Friday. That would be great, thanks.

☻ Fiona Apple is one of the few artists out here who are bringing their album releases forward. Outta nowhere, she’s decided that she’s going to release her fifth album Fetch The Bolt Cutters on April 17. It’s her first since 2012’s album that has a title far too long for me to type out.

☻ Christine & The Queens, who has been a very motivated isolation creator, has told NME that she’s using the time to work on her third album. She was meant to be in the US doing sessions with other musicians but she’s taking this time alone to write by herself.

“The new songs are surprisingly hopeful, and I’ve never described myself as that,” she said.

“It’s sounding really spacious and ambitious. It feels like taking a huge leap forward.”

