Rapid React: Lindsay Lohan – ‘Back To Me’

Lindsay Lohan is back which may be a good or bad thing depending on what your position is on her.

Back To Me is her first official single in 15 years which suggests it’s taken a very long time for her to, “come back to me,” as she sings. That path has been long. Throughout she’s pissed off Oprah, developed a Russian accent, attempted to rescue refugee children who didn’t need rescuing, started a chain of beach clubs and taken on the acclaimed job of judging Australia’s Masked Singer.

The last time she put her music career into gear she delivered two records ending on 2005’s angsty A Little More Raw (Personal). It was a time when television and movie stars were all trying their hand at a pop career and, to be fair, Lohan was one of the better singers of the bunch.

Not that you could tell on Back To You. The comeback single takes a similar angle to her debut Rumors, dismissing what the press says about her and declaring personal independence. It was co-written by Alma but apart from a few noteworthy lyrics like, “I know I drink too much but it’s okay,” the song strips her of most of her personality – the sort she embraces when she’s having a boogie in Mykonos

It comes down to this clunky chorus which essentially relies on a vocally manipulated hook that would’ve been achievable by even the most ungifted of singers.

Lohan does have good material. Xanax, which she teased and then mysteriously forgot about, was a genuinely enticing taste. It’s great to have Lohan back and, in particular, getting back to “me”. We’re just not sure exactly sure who “me” is.

Best Part: The verses offer a glimmer of hope.

Worst Part: Major Lazer would even be beyond that vocally manipulated drop.

Best Lyric: “I know I drink too much but it’s okay,” is a very simple way to let yourself off the hook.

Worst Lyric: “And now these Sundays got me feeling like Mondays,” is confusing right? Is that just me?